Does Medibank Private Limited's (ASX:MPL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2016 Craig Drummond was appointed CEO of Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Medibank Private

How Does Craig Drummond's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Medibank Private Limited has a market cap of AU$9.8b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$3.7m. (This is based on the year to June 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$1.5m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from AU$5.9b to AU$18b, we found the median CEO total compensation was AU$4.1m.

So Craig Drummond is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Medibank Private has changed over time.

ASX:MPL CEO Compensation, August 6th 2019 More

Is Medibank Private Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Medibank Private Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.6% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.6%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Medibank Private Limited Been A Good Investment?

Medibank Private Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 29% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Craig Drummond is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. While there is room for improvement, we haven't seen evidence to suggest the pay is too generous. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Medibank Private.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.