Does Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Mediclinic International (LON:MDC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mediclinic International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Mediclinic International's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Mediclinic International has grown EPS by 52% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Mediclinic International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.9% to UK£3.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Mediclinic International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Mediclinic International insiders spent UK£113k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Thomas Singer who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£73k, paying UK£3.66 per share.

Recent insider purchases of Mediclinic International stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Mediclinic International with market caps between UK£1.6b and UK£5.2b is about UK£2.5m.

Mediclinic International's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£1.5m in the year leading up to March 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Mediclinic International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Mediclinic International's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. It could be that Mediclinic International is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If these have piqued your interest, then this stock surely warrants a spot on your watchlist. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Mediclinic International. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

