What does Medicskin Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8307) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Medicskin Holdings Limited (HKG:8307), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is 8307 will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is 8307 right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. 8307’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, 8307’s negative revenue growth of -16% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Does 8307’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Medicskin Holdings has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at 8307’s HK$24m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.13x. For Healthcare companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for 8307 to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, 8307’s financial situation may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 8307 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Medicskin Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

