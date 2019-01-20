How Does Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (BIT:MB) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (BIT:MB) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 6.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario pass our checks?

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 50%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect MB’s payout to remain around the same level at 51% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 6.1%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to €0.97.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Not only have dividend payouts from Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Compared to its peers, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario generates a yield of 6.0%, which is on the low-side for Banks stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three key factors you should further examine:

