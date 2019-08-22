Does The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) Have A High Beta?

If you own shares in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What MEET's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.48, we can surmise that the Meet Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Meet Group are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Meet Group fares in that regard, below.

NasdaqCM:MEET Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Could MEET's size cause it to be more volatile?

Meet Group is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of US$277m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Meet Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether MEET is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Meet Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

