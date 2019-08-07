What Does Meilleure Health International Industry Group Limited’s (HKG:2327) 5.5% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we'll look at Meilleure Health International Industry Group Limited (HKG:2327) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Meilleure Health International Industry Group:

0.055 = HK$57m ÷ (HK$1.3b - HK$268m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Meilleure Health International Industry Group has an ROCE of 5.5%.

Does Meilleure Health International Industry Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Meilleure Health International Industry Group's ROCE is around the 5.7% average reported by the Trade Distributors industry. Separate from how Meilleure Health International Industry Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Our data shows that Meilleure Health International Industry Group currently has an ROCE of 5.5%, compared to its ROCE of 2.3% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Meilleure Health International Industry Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:2327 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Meilleure Health International Industry Group.

Meilleure Health International Industry Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.