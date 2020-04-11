How Does Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility?

Anyone researching Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from MDP's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.69, we can surmise that the Meredith share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Meredith shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Meredith is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could MDP's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of US$898m, Meredith is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It is quite common to see a small-cap stock with a beta greater than one. In part, that's because relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Meredith share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether MDP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Meredith’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

