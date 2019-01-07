Does METabolic EXplorer S.A.’s (EPA:METEX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Benjamin Gonzalez has been the CEO of METabolic EXplorer S.A. (EPA:METEX) since 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Benjamin Gonzalez’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that METabolic EXplorer S.A. is worth €38m, and total annual CEO compensation is €1.3m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €230k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €175m. The median CEO compensation in that group is €223k.

As you can see, Benjamin Gonzalez is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean METabolic EXplorer S.A. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at METabolic EXplorer has changed over time.

Is METabolic EXplorer S.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, METabolic EXplorer S.A. has shrunk earnings per share by 3.8% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 27%.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has METabolic EXplorer S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 35% over three years, some METabolic EXplorer S.A. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount METabolic EXplorer S.A. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Although we’d stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. So you may want to check if insiders are buying METabolic EXplorer shares with their own money (free access).

