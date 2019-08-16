Does METabolic EXplorer S.A.'s (EPA:METEX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Benjamin Gonzalez became the CEO of METabolic EXplorer S.A. (EPA:METEX) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Benjamin Gonzalez's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that METabolic EXplorer S.A. is worth €32m, and total annual CEO compensation is €368k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €230k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €179m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €120k.

It would therefore appear that METabolic EXplorer S.A. pays Benjamin Gonzalez more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at METabolic EXplorer has changed from year to year.

Is METabolic EXplorer S.A. Growing?

METabolic EXplorer S.A. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 29% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -20% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has METabolic EXplorer S.A. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 27%, METabolic EXplorer S.A. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at METabolic EXplorer S.A. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying METabolic EXplorer shares with their own money (free access).

