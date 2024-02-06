Does meth go with that shake? Texas Dairy Queen workers busted for selling drugs, police say

A Dairy Queen near Waco was slangin more than just burgers, fries and shakes.

A group of Texas Dairy Queen employees were arrested after officers accused them of running a methamphetamine ring from a store in the town of Clifton — a town outside Waco.

Police received a tip last June that alleged several employees were selling meth at their job.

'Operation Blizzard': A cold investigation

Clifton police named their investigation “Operation Blizzard.” This involved an undercover agent making drug buys at the Dairy Queen.

On Jan. 16, Clifton Police Department obtained a search warrant for an apartment at the Bosque Village Apartments. Police arrested two people and seized methamphetamines and other drug-related items.

Eight more arrests made after search warrants

On Jan. 26, the police department was granted two additional search warrants. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team collaborated with police and served the search warrants at two addresses on South Avenue E. Eight people were arrested, five of them had outstanding warrants, and two were in possession of meth during the search, police said.

