Does Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.'s (NYSE:MCB) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Metropolitan Bank Holding's P/E ratio is 12.14. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $12.14 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Check out our latest analysis for Metropolitan Bank Holding

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Metropolitan Bank Holding:

P/E of 12.14 = $41.09 ÷ $3.38 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Metropolitan Bank Holding increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Metropolitan Bank Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.8) for companies in the banks industry is roughly the same as Metropolitan Bank Holding's P/E.

NYSE:MCB Price Estimation Relative to Market, May 22nd 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects Metropolitan Bank Holding will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Metropolitan Bank Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Metropolitan Bank Holding has net cash of US$96m. This is fairly high at 28% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Metropolitan Bank Holding's P/E Ratio

Metropolitan Bank Holding's P/E is 12.1 which is below average (17.7) in the US market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can taker closer look at the fundamentals, here.