Does Micropole (EPA:MUN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Micropole S.A. (EPA:MUN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Micropole

How Much Debt Does Micropole Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Micropole had €24.2m of debt in December 2018, down from €25.7m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €11.9m, its net debt is less, at about €12.3m.

ENXTPA:MUN Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

A Look At Micropole's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Micropole had liabilities of €57.8m due within a year, and liabilities of €15.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €11.9m in cash and €50.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €11.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Micropole has a market capitalization of €33.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Micropole has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 11.6 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Also relevant is that Micropole has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 23% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Micropole will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Micropole recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.