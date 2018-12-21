Does Midland IC&I Limited’s (HKG:459) 32% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Midland IC&I Limited (HKG:459) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Midland IC&I is currently performing.

Did 459’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

459’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of HK$95m has jumped 32% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 10%, indicating the rate at which 459 is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s take a look at whether it is solely due to industry tailwinds, or if Midland IC&I has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Midland IC&I has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.5% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.5% exceeds the HK Real Estate industry of 3.8%, indicating Midland IC&I has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Midland IC&I’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 5.6% to 7.6%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Midland IC&I to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

