What does Milwaukee's proposed 2024 budget include, why it's important and how to weigh in

Milwaukee residents have at least two opportunities in October to weigh in on the proposed 2024 city budget, which for the first time includes an influx of funds from a new sales tax.

The first opportunity is Monday night.

What is the Milwaukee budget?

At $1.92 billion, Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed budget is the largest in city history. It's also the first budget "in a generation" without any cuts, said Budget Director Nik Kovac.

The proposed budget is expected to cost an additional $60.82 in property taxes and fees next year for the median home valued at $145,600 in 2023, according to Kovac's presentation to the council's Finance and Personnel Committee Friday.

The Common Council will now take up and amend the proposed budget. The 15-member body is scheduled to adopt the 2024 budget on Nov. 3. Citizens can weigh in on the budget in a few ways.

What does the city budget do and why is it important?

The annual city budget funds things like pensions, police, the fire department, libraries and more.

For example, the proposed budget includes boosting police staffing by a total of 15 officers and adding one new ambulance and a restored fire engine.

Johnson's budget would increase the city's tax levy by 2%, from about $311 million to $317.4 million, according to the city Budget Office.

Though the numbers could still change, that is expected to translate to a total of about $1,377.38 for an average house valued at about $145,600. The figure reflects an increase of $50.09 in property taxes.

All five major user fees ― solid waste, snow and ice, stormwater, sewer and street lighting ― will also increase 2%, according to the Budget Office. Altogether, a median home could expect the municipal service bill to go up about $10.73.

The first joint public hearing on the budget is Monday

City of Milwaukee residents can attend the first joint public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget. The hearing takes place Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chamber on the third floor of City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., and residents have an opportunity to speak.

The hearing will be in-person only. According to the city, those who want to speak do not need to register in advance. Speakers will be limited to two minutes each and those attending as a group are encouraged to nominate one representative to speak.

The joint public hearing will also be televised live on the City Channel (channel 25 on Spectrum Cable and channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse in the City of Milwaukee) or via streaming video on the city website atcity.milwaukee.gov/Channel25.

A public input hearing will take place Oct. 16

The Finance and Personnel Committee will host a public input hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 16. The hearing takes place in Room 301-B, City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

The meeting will also have a virtual option, which can be accessed here.

Council members will host listening sessions about the budget

Many council members will host listening sessions related to the proposed budget. We will update this section as these are announced, but you can also contact your district's council member to learn more.

Use this City of Milwaukee map if you are unsure which district you live in.

Andrea M. Pratt, 1st District 414-286-2228 aide1@milwaukee.gov

Mark Chambers, Jr., 2nd District 414-286-2221 Aide2@milwaukee.gov

Jonathan Brostoff, 3rd District 414-286-2221 aide3@milwaukee.gov; jonathan.brostoff@milwaukee.gov

Robert Bauman, 4th District 414-286-3774 rjbauma@milwaukee.gov

Lamont Westmoreland, 5th District 414-286-3870 lamont.westmoreland@milwaukee.gov

Milele A. Coggs, 6th District 414-286-2221 mcoggs@milwaukee.gov

Khalif J. Rainey, 7th District 414-286-2863 Khalif.Rainey@milwaukee.gov

JoCasta Zamarripa, 8th District 414-286-3533 JoCasta.Zamarripa@milwaukee.gov

Larresa Taylor, 9th District 414-286-2221 Larresa.Taylor@milwaukee.gov

Michael J. Murphy, 10th District 414-286-3763 mmurph@milwaukee.gov

Mark A. Borkowski, 11th District 414-286-3768 mark.borkowski@milwaukee.gov

José G. Pérez, 12th District (Common Council President) 414-286-2861 JPerez@milwaukee.gov

Scott Spiker, 13th District 414-286-8537 scott.spiker@milwaukee.gov

Marina Dimitrijevic, 14th District 414-286-3769 Marina@milwaukee.gov

Russell W. Stamper, II, 15th District 414-286-2221 russell.stamper@milwaukee.gov



Journal Sentinel reporter Alison Dirr contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why Milwaukee's 2024 proposed budget is important and how to weigh in