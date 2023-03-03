Does Minda Global Berhad (KLSE:MINDA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Minda Global Berhad (KLSE:MINDA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Minda Global Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Minda Global Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Minda Global Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Minda Global Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.0028 to RM0.0039, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 39%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, Minda Global Berhad's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Minda Global Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM143m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Minda Global Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Minda Global Berhad, with market caps under RM895m is around RM495k.

The CEO of Minda Global Berhad was paid just RM8.0k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Minda Global Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Minda Global Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Minda Global Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

