Does Minda Industries Limited’s (NSE:MINDAIND) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

When Minda Industries Limited (NSE:MINDAIND) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2018), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how Minda Industries performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see MINDAIND has performed.

MINDAIND’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of ₹3.5b has jumped 49% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 45%, indicating the rate at which MINDAIND is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s see if it is merely because of industry tailwinds, or if Minda Industries has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Minda Industries has invested its equity funds well leading to a 22% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.4% exceeds the IN Auto Components industry of 7.6%, indicating Minda Industries has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Minda Industries’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 21%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 86% to 46% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Minda Industries to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



