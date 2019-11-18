What Does Minth Group Limited's (HKG:425) Share Price Indicate?

Minth Group Limited (HKG:425), which is in the auto components business, and is based in China, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SEHK over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Minth Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Minth Group still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Minth Group’s ratio of 18.58x is above its peer average of 9.74x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Auto Components industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Minth Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Minth Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Minth Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? 425’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe 425 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 425 for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 425, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

