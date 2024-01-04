When does Missouri law say you have to use a turn signal? How much a ticket could cost

Last year, Kansas City police ticketed or warned more than 400 drivers for failing to use a turn signal.

When you took your driver’s test, the law was probably drilled into your head: Put on blinkers when turning or changing lanes. But you — or your fellow drivers — may neglect to signal if a few (or more than a few) years have passed since getting your license.

Justin Ewing, a corporal with the Missouri Highway Patrol, said that if surrounding drivers “know what I’m about to do, that allows them to brake so we don’t have these sorts of traffic collisions.”

When do you have to use your signal — and how much can it cost you if you don’t?

What are the turn signal laws in Missouri?

You must indicate if you’re changing lanes or turning 100 feet before doing so. If you’re driving, use your blinker. If you’re on a bike, you can use a hand signal. This Missouri law applies to motorcycles, too.

There are similar laws on the books in Kansas.

What could happen if I do not signal?

If an officer sees you turning without a blinker, you could be issued a citation. This low-level misdemeanor carries two points against your license and a fine of roughly $60, depending on which Missouri agency issues the ticket, Ewing said.

And that’s before court costs.

In Kansas City Municipal Court, you’ll pay $60.50 for the fine and $52.50 in court costs, coming out to $113.

Other jurisdictions in Kansas and Missouri might charge you more or less.

In 2023, the Kansas City Police Department gave out 418 citations or warnings for failing to signal, according to spokesperson Alayna Gonzalez. This was fewer citations than the last two years.

Do you have more questions about transportation in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.