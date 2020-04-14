How Does mm2 Asia's (SGX:1B0) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

mm2 Asia (SGX:1B0) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month alone, although it is still down 32% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 28% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does mm2 Asia's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.08 that sentiment around mm2 Asia isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see mm2 Asia has a lower P/E than the average (18.8) in the entertainment industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that mm2 Asia shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

mm2 Asia's earnings per share fell by 23% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 7.2%. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 75% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting mm2 Asia's P/E?

mm2 Asia has net debt worth a very significant 107% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On mm2 Asia's P/E Ratio

mm2 Asia has a P/E of 13.1. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.8. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about mm2 Asia recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.7 to 13.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.