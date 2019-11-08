Does Moksh Ornaments Limited's (NSE:MOKSH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Moksh Ornaments Limited's (NSE:MOKSH), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Moksh Ornaments has a P/E ratio of 5.38, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 18.6%.

Check out our latest analysis for Moksh Ornaments

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Moksh Ornaments:

P/E of 5.38 = ₹24.05 ÷ ₹4.47 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Moksh Ornaments's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Moksh Ornaments has a lower P/E than the average (10.1) in the luxury industry classification.

NSEI:MOKSH Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Moksh Ornaments shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Moksh Ornaments, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Moksh Ornaments shrunk earnings per share by 15% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 11%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Moksh Ornaments's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Moksh Ornaments's net debt is considerable, at 105% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Moksh Ornaments's P/E Ratio

Moksh Ornaments has a P/E of 5.4. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.4. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.