Does Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCRI) 17% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

After looking at Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCRI) latest earnings announcement (30 June 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Monarch Casino & Resort's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How Well Did MCRI Perform?

MCRI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of US$34m has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 18%, indicating the rate at which MCRI is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Monarch Casino & Resort has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.5% exceeds the US Hospitality industry of 5.9%, indicating Monarch Casino & Resort has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Monarch Casino & Resort’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 9.2%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 29% to 41% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Monarch Casino & Resort's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Monarch Casino & Resort has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Monarch Casino & Resort to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

