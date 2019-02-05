Does Money3 Corporation Limited (ASX:MNY) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Money3 Corporation Limited (ASX:MNY) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 5.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Money3 should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

ASX:MNY Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19 More

How well does Money3 fit our criteria?

Money3 has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 48%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect MNY’s payout to fall to 28% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 5.4%. Moreover, EPS is also forecasted to fall to A$0.19 in the upcoming year. The lower EPS on top of a lower payout ratio will lead to a fall in dividend payment moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

In terms of its peers, Money3 produces a yield of 5.6%, which is high for Consumer Finance stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Money3 ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should look at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



