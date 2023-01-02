Does MoneyMax Financial Services (Catalist:5WJ) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MoneyMax Financial Services (Catalist:5WJ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide MoneyMax Financial Services with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is MoneyMax Financial Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, MoneyMax Financial Services has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In previous twelve months, MoneyMax Financial Services' EPS has risen from S$0.052 to S$0.055. That amounts to a small improvement of 4.8%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for MoneyMax Financial Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.2% to S$242m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

MoneyMax Financial Services isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$93m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are MoneyMax Financial Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that MoneyMax Financial Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold S$27m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 29% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is MoneyMax Financial Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for MoneyMax Financial Services is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MoneyMax Financial Services (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

