Does Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited's (HKG:276) CEO Pay Matter?

In 2012 Yvette Ong was appointed CEO of Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:276). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Yvette Ong's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited has a market cap of HK$220m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$7.6m. (This is based on the year to March 2019). That's actually a decrease on the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$4.4m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

It would therefore appear that Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited pays Yvette Ong more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Mongolia Energy has changed from year to year.

Is Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited Growing?

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 68% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 22% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 22% over three years, some Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Mongolia Energy (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels.