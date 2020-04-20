Does Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation's (NYSE:MNR) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Simply Wall St

Most readers would already be aware that Monmouth Real Estate Investment's (NYSE:MNR) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Monmouth Real Estate Investment's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Monmouth Real Estate Investment

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monmouth Real Estate Investment is:

6.4% = US$67m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Monmouth Real Estate Investment's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 5.8%, we may spare it some thought. We can see that Monmouth Real Estate Investment has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 5.0%, which is a bit on the lower side. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Monmouth Real Estate Investment's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:MNR Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2020

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MNR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Monmouth Real Estate Investment seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 93% (or a retention ratio of 6.9%). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Accordingly, this suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of the high payout.

Additionally, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, Monmouth Real Estate Investment's performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of mich reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.

  • Trump suggests China won't be punished if coronavirus was 'a mistake'
    Yahoo News

    Trump suggests China won't be punished if coronavirus was 'a mistake'

    President Trump offered competing messages on Saturday about how his administration would handle China's alleged culpability in the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the city of Wuhan. Speaking at the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force, Trump seemed to suggest that his response would differ depending on revelations on how the outbreak began. “But if China was knowingly responsible, there will be consequences.”

  • Russian fighter jet executes 'unsafe' intercept of US Navy aircraft, coming within 25 feet of an American plane
    Business Insider

    Russian fighter jet executes 'unsafe' intercept of US Navy aircraft, coming within 25 feet of an American plane

    A Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Sunday conducted an "unsafe" intercept of a US Navy P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft operating over the Mediterranean Sea, the US Navy said. The Russian fighter came within 25 feet of the US aircraft, "seriously jeopardizing the safety of flight of both aircraft," the Navy said. Sunday's intercept marked the second time in four days that a Russian fighter jet has conducted a dangerous intercept of a US Navy plane.

  • ‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade
    Associated Press

    ‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade

    Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies, closing borders and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such profitable drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl. One of the main suppliers that shut down is in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global outbreak. Associated Press interviews with nearly two dozen law enforcement officials and trafficking experts found Mexican and Colombian cartels are still plying their trade as evidenced by recent drug seizures but the lockdowns that have turned cities into ghost towns are disrupting everything from production to transport to sales.

  • Europe reaches grim milestone, surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths
    NBC News

    Europe reaches grim milestone, surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths

    Europe reached a somber marker Sunday, surpassing 100,000 coronavirus deaths across the continent, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Despite the staggering numbers, Italy has nudged closer to easing some lockdown measures, but restrictions remain largely in place. "We are working on some proposals to soften the restrictive measures and let everyone live safely with the virus during the next months," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the newspaper Il Giornale on Sunday morning.

  • Coronavirus: Brazil's Bolsonaro joins anti-lockdown protests
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Brazil's Bolsonaro joins anti-lockdown protests

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has come under criticism for joining protesters demanding that restrictions on movement introduced to stop the spread of coronavirus be lifted. Mr Bolsonaro has clashed in recent weeks with state governors who have imposed lockdowns, denouncing the measures as "dictatorial". As of Sunday, Brazil had more than 38,000 confirmed cases, the highest number in Latin America.

  • North Korea is advancing its nuclear program, UN report says
    CBS News

    North Korea is advancing its nuclear program, UN report says

    North Korea is advancing its nuclear program and increasing illicit trade in new and more opaque ways, according to a 267-page U.N. report that provides surveillance photos and new evidence. The annual report, produced by sanctions monitors called the "Panel of Experts," is a product of the U.N. Security Council. The purpose of the report is to offer recommendations on how to hold North Korea accountable for skirting restrictions imposed by U.N. sanctions since 2006, that are designed to curtail the nation's nuclear weapons program.

  • Iran's Guard acknowledges tense encounter with U.S. warships during a drill
    Yahoo News Video

    Iran's Guard acknowledges tense encounter with U.S. warships during a drill

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard acknowledged Sunday it had a tense encounter with U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but alleged without offering evidence that American forces sparked the incident.

  • Germany to Order 45 Fighter Jets From Boeing, Report Says
    Bloomberg

    Germany to Order 45 Fighter Jets From Boeing, Report Says

    Germany will order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing Co. to replace the Luftwaffe's aging Tornado jets, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer emailed her U.S. counterpart Mark Esper on Thursday to inform him of the decision, the magazine said, without identifying the source of its information. Germany will order 30 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 15 EA-18G Growlers, the report added.

  • Supreme Court Rules Juries Must Convict by Unanimous Consent in Criminal Trials
    National Review

    Supreme Court Rules Juries Must Convict by Unanimous Consent in Criminal Trials

    The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that defendants in criminal trials must be convicted by unanimous consent of the jury, outlawing a practice that has already been prohibited in all states except Oregon. The 6-3 ruling in the case, Ramos v Louisiana, was delivered with an unusual alignment in which conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh joined with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor for the majority opinion. Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, and John Roberts dissented.

  • Gifts to Thank Health Care Workers for Their Hard Work
    Best Products

    Gifts to Thank Health Care Workers for Their Hard Work

    Deserving doctors, nurses, and hospital staff need our support now more than ever. From Best Products

  • New York passes virus 'high point' as Trump, governors feud
    AFP

    New York passes virus 'high point' as Trump, governors feud

    The state of New York, epicenter of America's coronavirus infections, appeared to have passed the peak of the outbreak Sunday, as President Donald Trump bumped heads with governors over the pace of ending lockdowns. While some governors warned that the administration has failed to adequately boost testing, thousands of Americans were flouting stay-at-home orders to protest their states' prolonged closures. In Washington state, an early US virus hotspot, more than 2,000 people -- many of them ignoring social distancing guidelines -- congregated at the capitol to demand the governor re-open the state's shuttered economy.

  • A bizarre conspiracy theory puts Bill Gates at the center of the coronavirus crisis — and major conservative pundits are circulating it
    Business Insider

    A bizarre conspiracy theory puts Bill Gates at the center of the coronavirus crisis — and major conservative pundits are circulating it

    Indeed, that is exactly the case with the novel coronavirus — symptoms of the disease don't necessarily manifest for up to 14 days, and potentially longer. fotopress/Getty Images The conspiracy theories connecting Gates to coronavirus started in January, according to a recent New York Times investigation, with a "YouTube personality linked to QAnon" who claimed Gates had prior knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic. Days later, the website Infowars — the site run by Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who claims the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax — published a piece that incorrectly stated the Gates Foundation "co-hosted a pandemic exercise in late 2019 that simulated a global coronavirus outbr...

  • China accused of discriminating against Africans as part of coronavirus fight
    NBC News

    China accused of discriminating against Africans as part of coronavirus fight

    Chinese officials are denying allegations that people of color are facing discrimination and even eviction under coronavirus mitigation efforts, as they report that Africans are among the country's newly confirmed cases. The Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, reported last week that 111 people from Africa living in the city of Guangzhou had tested positive for the coronavirus. A group of African ambassadors in Beijing were the first to raise the issue, co-signing a letter saying Africans were being subjected to humiliation and harassment despite adhering to local policies designed to mitigate the spread of the virus.

  • India reports biggest one-day virus spike as lockdown eased
    Associated Press

    India reports biggest one-day virus spike as lockdown eased

    India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday as the government eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. At least 543 people have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and epidemiologists forecast the peak may not be reached before June. The shelter-in-place orders imposed in India on March 24 halted all but essential services, sparking an exodus of migrant workers and people who survive on daily wages out of India's cities and toward villages in rural areas.

  • Crowds flock to Jacksonville beaches amid record COVID-19 cases
    CBS News

    Crowds flock to Jacksonville beaches amid record COVID-19 cases

    Mayor Lenny Curry reopened beaches and parks in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, after Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for them to reopen, despite the state hitting a record number of coronavirus cases. When they opened at 5 p.m., crowds flooded the area, ignoring social distancing warnings. Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are now open from 6-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. for "essential activities."

  • 'That Charisma:' Son of Medal of Honor Recipient Bennie Adkins Remembers Hero Father
    Military.com

    'That Charisma:' Son of Medal of Honor Recipient Bennie Adkins Remembers Hero Father

    Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins faced his last battle against an invisible enemy called COVID-19 with the same resilience and determination that had seen him through three tours of combat as a Green Beret in Vietnam, his son said Saturday. Adkins, a retired Army command sergeant major, had spent all but his final two days intubated in an intensive care unit, said Keith Adkins, a doctor at the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) in Opelika, Alabama, where his father died Friday afternoon of complications from coronavirus. Bennie, as he was known to all, began to feel ill after returning from a visit to family in his native Oklahoma, Keith Adkins said.

  • Putin says coronavirus crisis under full control despite record rise in cases
    Reuters

    Putin says coronavirus crisis under full control despite record rise in cases

    President Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with God's help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus. Russia on Sunday reported 6,060 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 42,853, though the official death toll of 361 remains relatively low compared with other countries with a similar number of cases. In a video message to congratulate Christians on the Orthodox Easter, Putin said the religious festival would strengthen Russians' hope and faith because the resurrection of Christ was a powerful symbol of rebirth and a reminder that life goes on.

  • Sheriff threatened to jail teen's family if she did not delete Instagram posts about coronavirus, lawsuit says
    USA TODAY

    Sheriff threatened to jail teen's family if she did not delete Instagram posts about coronavirus, lawsuit says

    A high school sophomore sued the Marquette County sheriff Thursday after he threatened to take her or her family to jail for her post on Instagram warning that she believed she had been infected with coronavirus. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Milwaukee with the help of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, argues the jail threat violated the teen's right to free speech. Amyiah Cohoon in March took a spring break trip to Florida with the Westfield Area High School band.

  • Doctors facing grim choice over ventilators told to put patients with disabilities at the back of the line
    The Conversation

    Doctors facing grim choice over ventilators told to put patients with disabilities at the back of the line

    As cases related to the novel coronavirus continue to strain hospitals, doctors face difficult choices about rationing scarce medical resources like ventilators – choices that will likely determine who lives and who dies. For example, Washington state recently adopted a policy that favors “the survival of young otherwise healthy patients more heavily than that of older, chronically debilitated patients.” In several other states, existing policies that were developed in anticipation of an emergency – including pandemics – recommend rationing that prioritizes giving ventilators to otherwise healthy people who are most likely to benefit.

  • Maryland's GOP governor isn't sure why Trump is encouraging protesters when his own plan says economy can't reopen yet
    The Week

    Maryland's GOP governor isn't sure why Trump is encouraging protesters when his own plan says economy can't reopen yet

    Governors are sticking by their decisions to keep their states' economies shut down, despite protests from frustrated citizens, some of whom received a little encouragement from President Trump, amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been subject to some of the harsher criticism from Trump and the protesters, and she acknowledged her stay-at-home order is one of the most "conservative" in the country. But she told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union that it's working, which she says is more important than whether people can purchase seeds or fill up their boats at the gas station.

  • Medical detection dogs able to sniff 750 people an hour could help identify coronavirus cases, researchers say
    Business Insider

    Medical detection dogs able to sniff 750 people an hour could help identify coronavirus cases, researchers say

    Scientists in the UK believe that medical detection dogs could be able to help identify coronavirus cases in humans. Medical detection dogs are already being used to identify cancer, malaria, and Parkinson's. Specially trained medical detection dogs could be the solution to the crisis in the lack of testing that many countries are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 16 dead, including officer, in Canada shooting, authorities say
    NBC News

    16 dead, including officer, in Canada shooting, authorities say

    A gunman killed at least 16 people, including a police officer, and evaded authorities for hours while dressed as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in rural Nova Scotia in what was Canada's deadliest shooting in three decades, officials said Sunday. The suspect, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, was killed after a lengthy manhunt, said Chris Leather, the criminal operations officer for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia. Commanding Officer Lee Bergerman identified the officer as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force.

  • In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
    AFP

    In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

    When Anwar al-Bunni crossed paths with fellow Syrian Anwar Raslan in a DIY store in Germany five years ago, he recognised him as the man who had thrown him in jail a decade earlier. On Thursday, the two men will face each other in a German court, where Raslan will be one of two alleged former Syrian intelligence officers in the dock accused of crimes against humanity for Bashar al-Assad's regime. In the first legal proceedings worldwide over state-sponsored torture in Syria, Raslan will be tried under the principle of universal jurisdiction -- which allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity.

  • Bloomberg

    China Flexes Muscles on Hong Kong, Prompting Outcry From U.S.

    China is again taking steps to rein in Hong Kong's democracy advocates, drawing fresh condemnation from the U.S. while also antagonizing protesters who paralyzed the city for much of last year. The Beijing-backed Hong Kong government arrested 15 people on Saturday, including prominent pro-democracy activists and a lawmaker. The move came after China's Liaison Office, Beijing's representative in Hong Kong, asserted the right to intervene in the city's affairs -- prompting local authorities to put out a series of statements attempting to clarify the agency's role.

  • Experts: Coronavirus brings spike in anti-Semitic sentiments
    Associated Press

    Experts: Coronavirus brings spike in anti-Semitic sentiments

    Israeli researchers reported Monday that the global coronavirus outbreak has sparked a rise in anti-Semitic expression blaming Jews for the spread of the disease and the economic recession it has caused. The findings, which came in an annual report by Tel Aviv University researchers on anti-Semitism, show an 18% spike in attacks against Jews last year. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in accusations that Jews, as individuals and as a collective, are behind the spread of the virus or are directly profiting from it,” said Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, an umbrella group representing Jewish communities across the continent.