Does Montebalito (BME:MTB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Montebalito, S.A. (BME:MTB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Montebalito's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Montebalito had debt of €15.3m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from €20.9m over a year. However, it also had €5.47m in cash, and so its net debt is €9.82m.

How Strong Is Montebalito's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Montebalito had liabilities of €11.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €10.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €5.47m and €3.37m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €13.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Montebalito has a market capitalization of €56.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Montebalito shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (82.5), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.11 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, Montebalito's EBIT was down 83% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Montebalito's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last two years, Montebalito burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.