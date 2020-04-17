How Does Moog's (NYSE:MOG.A) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 47% in the last month alone, although it is still down 45% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 46% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Moog Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.56 that sentiment around Moog isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Moog has a lower P/E than the average (14.6) P/E for companies in the aerospace & defense industry.

This suggests that market participants think Moog will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Moog increased earnings per share by a whopping 39% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 7.5% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Moog's Balance Sheet

Moog has net debt equal to 49% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Moog's P/E Ratio

Moog has a P/E of 9.6. That's below the average in the US market, which is 13.2. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Moog over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.5 back then to 9.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.