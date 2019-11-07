Does Mosenergo (MCX:MSNG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (MCX:MSNG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Mosenergo's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Mosenergo had debt of ₽3.94b at the end of June 2019, a reduction from ₽11.1b over a year. But it also has ₽45.9b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₽41.9b net cash.

How Strong Is Mosenergo's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Mosenergo had liabilities of ₽24.5b due within a year, and liabilities of ₽38.3b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₽45.9b in cash and ₽33.3b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has ₽16.4b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Mosenergo is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Mosenergo boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Mosenergo if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 31% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Mosenergo can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Mosenergo may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Mosenergo recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 90% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Mosenergo has ₽41.9b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of ₽24b, being 90% of its EBIT. So we don't think Mosenergo's use of debt is risky. Given Mosenergo has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all.