Does Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Movado Group (NYSE:MOV). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Check out our latest analysis for Movado Group

Movado Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, Movado Group has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Movado Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 17%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Movado Group's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Movado Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Movado Group shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$101m. That equates to 12% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

Should You Add Movado Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Movado Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Movado Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Oilers-Avalanche is exactly what the NHL needed

    It's one thing to be on the platform. It's another thing to deliver on the platform. This is why a superstar matchup has come along at the perfect time.

  • These Stocks Could Pipe a Massive Amount of Passive Income Into Your Portfolio

    There are many ways to start generating some passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one tried-and-true method. Pipeline stocks are some of the best because they offer high dividend yields and steady growth.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company can keep growing at a terrific pace thanks to its massive end market.

  • Amazon Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Should Know.

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3, but don't expect to wake up to riches overnight.

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Help Offset the Sting of High Gas Prices

    Many consumers are feeling pain in their pocketbooks every time they head to a gas station to pump gas. For example, several techniques can help save money at the pump as gas prices rise. One way to do that is by investing in Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns gas stations and other auto-related real estate.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Barbara Corcoran on Elon Musk: 'I’d like to zip him in a Ziploc bag'

    Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran didn't mince words when asked about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior.

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • Snap's profit warning shocked stock investors this week. Morgan Stanley lays down why more are coming that could drive markets 10% lower

    "It seems inevitable that there was going to be some payback in corporate earnings this year," investment chief Lisa Shalett said.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Market Rebounds

    The Nasdaq Composite index, the bellwether for technology stocks, has fallen nearly 24% year to date. The platform helps healthcare workers communicate with other doctors and patients, research new drugs, host telehealth visits, and grow their careers.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • Let Dividend King Stocks Lead You to the Promised Land

    Dividend Kings got their honorable title because they've managed to increase their yearly dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. With Dividend Kings, you know you're investing in companies that have stood the test of time. There are many solid companies who had to cut their dividends during those times, including prominent Fortune 500 companies, but Dividend Kings stood tall and weathered the storm.

  • The 2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Technology stocks are having a forgettable 2022, as the 28% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index shows, with investors choosing to dump high-growth, richly valued companies amid surging inflation, geopolitical instability in Europe, and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two such tech stocks that are worth buying following pullbacks, as they are on track to win big from lucrative trends. Let's look at the reasons why buying these two stocks right now could help set up investors' portfolios for long-term gains.

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.