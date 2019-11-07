Does Mphasis (NSE:MPHASIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Mphasis Limited (NSE:MPHASIS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Mphasis's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Mphasis had debt of ₹11.4b, up from ₹1.97b in one year. However, it does have ₹19.6b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹8.28b.

NSEI:MPHASIS Historical Debt, November 7th 2019 More

A Look At Mphasis's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Mphasis had liabilities of ₹20.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹6.60b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹19.6b and ₹19.3b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has ₹11.9b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Mphasis has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Mphasis has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Mphasis grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Mphasis's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Mphasis may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Mphasis recorded free cash flow worth 68% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Mphasis has ₹8.28b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 68% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in ₹7.1b. So is Mphasis's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Mphasis would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.