Does MS Industrie (ETR:MSAG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, MS Industrie AG (ETR:MSAG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is MS Industrie's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that MS Industrie had debt of €56.3m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €62.9m over a year. However, it does have €2.32m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €54.0m.

How Healthy Is MS Industrie's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, MS Industrie had liabilities of €61.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €44.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €2.32m in cash and €49.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €53.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €70.3m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

MS Industrie's debt is 2.8 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.2 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. One way MS Industrie could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 12%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MS Industrie can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, MS Industrie burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.