Does MSG Networks Inc.’s (NYSE:MSGN) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Andrea Greenberg became the CEO of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) in 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Andrea Greenberg’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, MSG Networks Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.7b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.4m. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$975k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and the median CEO compensation was US$3.5m.

As you can see, Andrea Greenberg is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean MSG Networks Inc. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at MSG Networks has changed from year to year.

Is MSG Networks Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years MSG Networks Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 25% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 3.6% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

Has MSG Networks Inc. Been A Good Investment?

MSG Networks Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 33% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at MSG Networks Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. While it may be worth researching further, we don’t see a problem with the CEO pay, given the good EPS growth. So you may want to check if insiders are buying MSG Networks shares with their own money (free access).

