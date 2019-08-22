Does MSP Steel & Power (NSE:MSPL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, MSP Steel & Power Limited (NSE:MSPL) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for MSP Steel & Power

What Is MSP Steel & Power's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that MSP Steel & Power had debt of ₹8.13b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹8.82b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹281.9m, its net debt is less, at about ₹7.85b.

NSEI:MSPL Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is MSP Steel & Power's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, MSP Steel & Power had liabilities of ₹4.68b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹5.66b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹281.9m and ₹1.10b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹8.95b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹2.25b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, MSP Steel & Power would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

MSP Steel & Power shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.5), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.80 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Notably, MSP Steel & Power's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is MSP Steel & Power's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.