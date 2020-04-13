Does MTR Corporation Limited’s (HKG:66) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll evaluate MTR Corporation Limited (HKG:66) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MTR:

0.049 = HK$13b ÷ (HK$289b - HK$19b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, MTR has an ROCE of 4.9%.

Does MTR Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see MTR's ROCE is around the 4.9% average reported by the Transportation industry. Separate from how MTR stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

The image below shows how MTR's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:66 Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for MTR.

MTR's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

MTR has total assets of HK$289b and current liabilities of HK$19b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 6.4% of its total assets. MTR has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.

The Bottom Line On MTR's ROCE

