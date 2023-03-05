What Does Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd.'s (KLSE:MUHIBAH) Share Price Indicate?

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. (KLSE:MUHIBAH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

What Is Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd Worth?

Great news for investors – Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR0.97, but it is currently trading at RM0.67 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MUHIBAH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MUHIBAH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MUHIBAH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here