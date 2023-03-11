What Does Mullen Group Ltd.'s (TSE:MTL) Share Price Indicate?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Mullen Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Mullen Group?

Great news for investors – Mullen Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$24.88, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Mullen Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Mullen Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Mullen Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MTL is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MTL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MTL for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Mullen Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

