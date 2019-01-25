What Does Mullen Group Ltd.’s (TSE:MTL) P/E Ratio Tell You?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Mullen Group Ltd.’s (TSE:MTL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Mullen Group has a price to earnings ratio of 29.69, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CA$29.69 for every CA$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mullen Group:

P/E of 29.69 = CA$12.18 ÷ CA$0.41 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CA$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Mullen Group saw earnings per share decrease by 29% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last three years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Mullen Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Mullen Group has a higher P/E than the average company (18.2) in the energy services industry.

Mullen Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Mullen Group’s P/E?

Net debt totals 38% of Mullen Group’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Mullen Group’s P/E Ratio

Mullen Group’s P/E is 29.7 which is above average (14) in the CA market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it’s fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.