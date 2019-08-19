Does Multi-Chem Limited's (SGX:AWZ) 6.3% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

Understanding how Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Multi-Chem is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its electronic industry peers.

How Did AWZ's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

AWZ's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of S$7.8m has increased by 6.3% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which AWZ is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Multi-Chem has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.6% is below the SG Electronic industry of 4.8%, indicating Multi-Chem's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Multi-Chem’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.7% to 8.5%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 28% to 4.9% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Multi-Chem has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Multi-Chem to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

