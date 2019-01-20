Does Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited’s (NSE:MCX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Mrugank Paranjape has been the CEO of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (NSE:MCX) since 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Mrugank Paranjape’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited is worth ₹38b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹25m. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹22m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹14b to ₹57b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹22m.

That means Mrugank Paranjape receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Multi Commodity Exchange of India has changed from year to year.

NSEI:MCX CEO Compensation January 20th 19 More

Is Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Growing?

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 6.1% a year, over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 13% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 6.9%, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Mrugank Paranjape is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it’s certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Most would consider it prudent for the company to hold off any CEO pay rise until performance improves. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Multi Commodity Exchange of India shares (free trial).

Or you might prefer examine intently this intuitive graph showing past earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



