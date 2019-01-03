Does Mycronic AB (publ)’s (STO:MYCR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Mycronic AB (publ)’s (STO:MYCR) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Mycronic has a P/E ratio of 12.94, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying SEK12.94 for every SEK1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Mycronic

How Do You Calculate Mycronic’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mycronic:

P/E of 12.94 = SEK118 ÷ SEK9.12 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SEK1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Mycronic grew EPS by a whopping 27% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 38%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Mycronic’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Mycronic has a lower P/E than the average (16) in the electronic industry classification.

OM:MYCR PE PEG Gauge January 3rd 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Mycronic shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Mycronic’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Mycronic’s kr215m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Mycronic’s P/E Ratio

Mycronic trades on a P/E ratio of 12.9, which is below the SE market average of 14.5. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue.