What Does Myer Holdings Limited's (ASX:MYR) Share Price Indicate?

While Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Myer Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Myer Holdings Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.73x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Myer Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Myer Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Myer Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Myer Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MYR’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MYR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MYR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Myer Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Myer Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

