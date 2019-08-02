Does NagaCorp (HKG:3918) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in NagaCorp (HKG:3918). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is NagaCorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years NagaCorp grew its EPS by 6.7% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that NagaCorp is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.9 percentage points to 31%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

SEHK:3918 Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for NagaCorp.

Are NagaCorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One shining light for NagaCorp is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Specifically, in one large transaction Founder Lip Chen paid HK$30m, for stock at HK$7.41 per share. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that NagaCorp insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 62%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping US$32b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

Does NagaCorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for NagaCorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on NagaCorp by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.