Does Nagreeka Exports (NSE:NAGREEKEXP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Nagreeka Exports Limited (NSE:NAGREEKEXP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Nagreeka Exports's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Nagreeka Exports had ₹1.96b of debt, up from ₹1.63b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹44.3m, its net debt is less, at about ₹1.91b.

How Strong Is Nagreeka Exports's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nagreeka Exports had liabilities of ₹2.02b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹439.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹44.3m in cash and ₹350.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹2.06b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹198.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Nagreeka Exports would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Nagreeka Exports shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (9.4), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.0 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Another concern for investors might be that Nagreeka Exports's EBIT fell 11% in the last year. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Nagreeka Exports will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.