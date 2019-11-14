Does NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at NAHL Group plc's (LON:NAH) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is NAHL Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 12.33. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NAHL Group:

P/E of 12.33 = £1.20 ÷ £0.10 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does NAHL Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see NAHL Group has a lower P/E than the average (19.7) in the media industry classification.

AIM:NAH Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019

NAHL Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with NAHL Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

NAHL Group saw earnings per share decrease by 53% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.3% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does NAHL Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 32% of NAHL Group's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On NAHL Group's P/E Ratio

NAHL Group's P/E is 12.3 which is below average (16.9) in the GB market. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.