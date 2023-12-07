What does the name Hy-Vee mean? What to know about the grocery store as it expands into Tennessee

The Hy-Vee grocery store chain may be expanding into the Memphis market soon.

After announcing its expansion into the southeast two years ago, plans for a Memphis-area location are now in motion. A preliminary plan for a proposed store in Bartlett, at the corner of New Brunswick Road and Old Brunswick Road, north of Interstate 40, was approved during a planning commission meeting Monday.

The store will likely serve customers from Bartlett, Lakeland, Memphis and Arlington. Plans for the property include a grocery store as well as a gas station with a convenience store.

Here is what to know about Hy-Vee and its expansion into Tennessee.

What does Hy-Vee mean?

The name is a contraction of the company's co-founders names, Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg who founded the company in Beaconsfield, Iowa, in 1933.

Hy-Vee was the winning name from a contest in 1952 to rename the stores operating under "supply store" or "service store."

Who owns Hy-Vee?

Hy-Vee is a grocery store chain based in Des Moines, Iowa. It was originally founded in 1930 and has primarily stayed in the Midwest until now.

The grocer is employee-owned with the Hy-Vee Stock Fund, made up of contributions by the more than 45,000 employees who participate in the company's 401(k) plan, being the largest shareholder. "Every employee is a stakeholder in the company's future and takes pride and ownership in the company’s autonomous culture," a Hy-Vee corporate statement says.

Jeremy Gosch is the current president and CEO of Hy-Vee and has been in his position since 2021.

It has over 280 stores across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In 2021, the company announced plans to expand into Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee with specific plans for Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville.

When is Hy-Vee opening in Memphis?

As of now, there is no set timeline for when the store will start construction and eventually open. It recently began the discussion with the city of Bartlett for the store to come here, so an official timeline has not been made yet.

What locations does Hy-Vee have in Tennessee?

There are no Hy-Vee stores open in Tennessee open yet despite plans to have one opened by the end of 2023.

The first location set to open is in Spring Hill, south of Nashville, but it's not expected to open until June 2024.

Plans for two locations in Murfreesboro were approved in March. The plans also include gas stations with convenience stores at both locations, and a liquor store and a drive-through restaurant at one site, city planning records show.

The company is planning to expand to Alabama and Kentucky.

Is Hy-Vee expensive? How does it compare to other grocery stores?

According to a report done in Minneapolis and St. Paul by checkbook.org, Hy-vee is about average when it comes to prices. It may save some more money than other stores, but it might not be worth going far out of the way for it.

In a report done by Dunhumby in 2022, Hy-vee ranked 29th on the list of top grocery retailers. The list is based on a retailer preference index which looks at customer perceptions in different categories. Of these categories, price, quality, digital, speed, operations, convenience, and promotions/rewards, Hy-vee was in the top 15 in quality. Other notable stores in this report include Aldi, Costco, The Fresh Market, Kroger, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Target, Trader Joe's, and Walmart.

Is Hy-Vee a big grocery store?

Hy-Vee maintains a large presence in the markets it enters. It contains bakeries, delicatessens, floral departments, dine-in and carryout food service, wine and spirits, pharmacies, salad bars, health clinics, Starbucks, fuel stations, and convenience stores. At some stores it has fitness centers and restaurants, full service restaurants.

How many grocery stores are in Memphis?

In terms of major, chain retailers, Memphis has almost 50 throughout the city. Aldi, Kroger, Superlo, Target, and Walmart are the biggest grocery retailers in Memphis and its smaller counterparts. Taking into account the smaller, individual stores, there are well over 100.

