Does Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Natera's Debt?

As you can see below, Natera had US$330.8m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$752.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$421.2m.

How Strong Is Natera's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Natera had liabilities of US$231.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$371.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$752.0m and US$167.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$317.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Natera has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Natera has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Natera's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Natera reported revenue of US$667m, which is a gain of 49%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Natera?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Natera lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$453m and booked a US$546m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$421.2m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Natera's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Natera , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

