Does Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited's (NSE:NATHBIOGEN) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

The CEO of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited (NSE:NATHBIOGEN) is Satish Kagliwal. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Nath Bio-Genes (India)

How Does Satish Kagliwal's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited is worth ₹7.1b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹4.8m. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2019). Notably, that's an increase of 60% over the year before. Notably, the salary of ₹4.8m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹1.4m.

As you can see, Satish Kagliwal is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Nath Bio-Genes (India) has changed over time.

NSEI:NATHBIOGEN CEO Compensation, August 1st 2019 More

Is Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 37% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 20%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited for providing a total return of 242% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Nath Bio-Genes (India) shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Nath Bio-Genes (India), this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.