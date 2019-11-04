Does Nath Bio-Genes (India) (NSE:NATHBIOGEN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited (NSE:NATHBIOGEN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Nath Bio-Genes (India)

How Much Debt Does Nath Bio-Genes (India) Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Nath Bio-Genes (India) had ₹581.5m of debt, an increase on ₹323.5m, over one year. However, it does have ₹213.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹367.7m.

NSEI:NATHBIOGEN Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Nath Bio-Genes (India)'s Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nath Bio-Genes (India) had liabilities of ₹1.36b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹23.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹213.8m and ₹2.28b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has ₹1.11b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Nath Bio-Genes (India) is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Nath Bio-Genes (India)'s net debt is only 0.69 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Nath Bio-Genes (India) grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nath Bio-Genes (India) can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Nath Bio-Genes (India) saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.