What Does Navkar Corporation Limited's (NSE:NAVKARCORP) P/E Ratio Tell You?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Navkar Corporation Limited's (NSE:NAVKARCORP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Navkar's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 15.48. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Navkar:

P/E of 15.48 = ₹35.10 ÷ ₹2.27 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Navkar Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Navkar has a higher P/E than the average (13.9) P/E for companies in the infrastructure industry.

NSEI:NAVKARCORP Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Navkar shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Navkar shrunk earnings per share by 69% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 26% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Navkar's Balance Sheet

Navkar has net debt worth 93% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Navkar's P/E Ratio

Navkar trades on a P/E ratio of 15.5, which is above its market average of 13.4. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

