Does Neo Telemedia Limited's (HKG:8167) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Sing Tai Cheung has been the CEO of Neo Telemedia Limited (HKG:8167) since 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Sing Tai Cheung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Neo Telemedia Limited has a market capitalization of HK$924m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$3.2m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$1.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.8m.

It would therefore appear that Neo Telemedia Limited pays Sing Tai Cheung more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Neo Telemedia has changed from year to year.

Is Neo Telemedia Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Neo Telemedia Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 99% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 25% over last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Neo Telemedia Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 74% over three years, some Neo Telemedia Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Neo Telemedia Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Neo Telemedia shares (free trial).

